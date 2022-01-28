Man shot at Dalton Gardens was a local, still in hospital

by Will Wixey

DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — Idaho Police say the man involved in the Dalton Gardens shooting incident from Monday was a local resident.

Police said the man remains hospitalized and there is no update on his current medical condition.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a suicidal man near Dalton Elementary School on Monday. Investigators say the man pulled out an AR-type rifle and threatened officers and deputies. Police then fired their weapons at the man, and he was taken to the hospital.

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is still investigating the incident. Idaho State Police detectives are leading the investigation.

