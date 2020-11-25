Dale E. Sines (68) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away at Coeur d’ Alene Health & Rehab of Cascadia on November 21, 2020. He was born to Eugene and Allison (Holz) Sines on January 15, 1952 in St. Maries, ID.

As a child Dale’s parents were divorced. His father remarried Anne Marie, and she helped raise Dale as one of her own. He attended the St. Maries Catholic Academy. His mother took him to Pomeroy, WA where he attended high school. He graduated from there with the class of 1970. Following high school, Dale attended Washington State University. He was a huge Coug’s fan and took pride in being WSU Alumni.

In his early years, he moved back and forth from St. Maries to Pullman. Dale loved to cook, so while he was in St. Maries he managed the Big Eddy and St. Joe Lodge to name a couple restaurants, When he was in Pullman, he worked as a chef in a nice steakhouse and had fun working the concessions for the WSU Coug’s. He also spent time bartending in Oregon and Washington coast areas. In the mid 1980s he lived and worked in Phoenix Arizona. In the late 1980’s, Dale returned to St. Maries. He obtained his Real Estate License and began his career working out of an office in Vicki Wise’s pawn shop “Trader Vicks”. Dale also worked for Vicki in the pawn shop and they became exceptionally good friends. Later, Dale went to work at Four Season’s Realty with Nancy Turner.

There are many memories with Dale going on fishing trips with his dad and brothers on the coast. He was an avid golfer and was proud to have played at Pebble Beach. He would pick watching golf tournaments over football games unless it was his Cougs playing. Dale made friends wherever he went. He even made friendships at his time in Kootenai Health and Cd’A Health and Rehab. He was quite the charmer with his contagious smile, that twinkle in his eye, and his sense of humor. He loved people and had one of the biggest hearts you would ever find.

Dale is survived by his children Stephanie Horn and Collin Morrow, and his “adopted” daughter Amber (Sean) Leigh. Also surviving are his siblings Elizabeth “Sissy” Behrends of St. Maries, Ray Sines of St. Maries, Denise (Tom) Sochinsky of St. Maries, Jerry (Robin) Sines of St. Maries, Elaine (Jim) Sullivan of Kennewick, WA, Melanie Renner of Medimont, his mother Annemarie Sines of St. Maries, several grandkids who he loved dearly, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandmother Moreeta Sines, sister Christina Sines, and nephew Nathan Sines.

Because of the current guidelines regarding COVID, a Celebration of Life will be planned for Dale at a later date.