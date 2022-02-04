Dairy Queen coming to Spokane’s South Hill

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. – Dairy Queen is opening a new restaurant in Spokane, this time on the South Hill near Moran Prairie Elementary School.

The contractor filed a permit for 3926 E. 57th Avenue for a restaurant and drive-thru.

It’s next to a new gas station and car wash currently under construction.

The Dairy Queen website lists a restaurant at 3920 E. 57th Avenue that says it’s “coming soon.”

Dairy Queen had planned a restaurant on 29th Avenue, but because of limitations on new drive-thru locations, it wasn’t able to open.

It’s not clear yet when this Dairy Queen will open.

The news comes just one day after 4 News Now reported a new YMCA to be built just across the street from this location.

The family who has long owned farmland there finally decided to sell.

