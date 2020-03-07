Daily Local Special Edition: Everything you need to know about the coronavirus in one place

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

If you’ve recently ventured to a grocery store, you might have noticed the shelves a little emptier than usual.

From college campuses closing early and doctors turning away patients, to a lack of hand sanitizer at your local supermarket, one thing is apparent: Coronavirus concerns are growing in Washington.

With those growing concerns can come a lot of misinformation.

That’s why we took the time to compile everything you need to know about the coronavirus in one place.

We’ve told you before about the Daily Local. It’s a newsletter, handcrafted by 4 News Now employees, that highlights the day’s news and is delivered to your inbox every night at 8 p.m.

Ordinarily, the DL features a variety of local stories, but with recent fears rising in the state, we thought we’d make one specifically catering to all things coronavirus. You can read it here.

We know life is busy, and sometimes the only time to catch up on your daily news is in one sitting. We’ll make it a little easier for you.

