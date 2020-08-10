Cynthia Hoisington

On July 31, 2020, Cynthia Lee Hoisington passed from this life at the young age of 68 years old. Cindy was born on June 19, 1952 to LeRoy “Bud” and Eyvonne Carstens in Newport, WA. Cindy was one of four children in the Carsten’s family, growing up at their home in Usk, WA and attending Cusick Elementary and High School. Growing up, Cindy enjoyed cheerleading for the Cusick Panthers, horses, 4-H and many other community activities.

At the age of 17, Cindy married her husband of nearly 52 years, Randy Hoisington, and together they started a family. After a short experience in the Seattle area, including the birth of their son, Sean, Randy and Cindy moved back home to Cusick. Shortly after returning, Cindy gave birth to their second child, Lisa, completing their family of four.

In 1988 Cindy and Lisa were in a car crash, near Usk, that altered the course of their lives. Cindy spent the rest of her life battling pain, undergoing many back and neck surgeries over the years, leaving her with limited mobility and a very diminished life experience. The results of the crash affected her normal interaction with others and limited her participation in community and family events. Before the crash, Cindy enjoyed snow and water skiing and many other dynamic, social activities.

During her lifetime, Cindy worked many jobs, a few of which included the Pennell Fur Farm near Davis Lake, the Cross Roads Café in Usk, and front-end manager at Newport Safeway. Randy and Cindy were eventually able to send Cindy to Whitworth College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Cindy used that degree to continue loving on children through her work as a teacher at the Newport School District.

Cindy invested much encouragement and tender loving care in her husband Randy and both kids, Sean and Lisa. She loved to shower gifts on kids and grandchildren, she loved powdered flavored-coffee, vacations, Little House On the Prairie, The Walton’s, sitting with grandkids, giving snacks to her dog, Lilly; sending greeting cards, lunch with friends, hot dogs, singing the birthday song over the phone, and many other sweet and loving things that will be desperately missed.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents Bud and Eyvonne. She is survived by her husband, Randy Hoisington of Cusick, WA; son Sean (and Karlina) Hoisington of Coeur d’Alene, ID with their children Joseph, Elijah, Seth, Silas and Katie; daughter Lisa Hoisington (and fiancé Jack Biss, Jr) of Diamond Lake, WA and Lisa’s daughter Makenzee Biss (Ranck) of Usk, WA; brother Randy (and Bonnie) Carstens of Newport, WA; sister Tina Carstens-Boone of New Orleans, LA; and brother Chris Carstens of Usk, WA. In addition to immediate family, Cindy is survived by many, many, loving extended family members and treasured lifetime friends, many of whom she would have called family.

A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held at the Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Newport on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM which will be streamed through Facebook Live on Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page. This celebration will be followed by a graveside burial at the Newport Cemetery and a community potluck gathering at the Usk Community Hall beginning at 5 PM.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7C5f9d1700c8304b32165908d83a0e9f6f%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637323181776751392&sdata=6NxS7TuElY2uYQekDhHFcEN%2BIXzpw%2BcfP3rIwXMSacY%3D&reserved=0>.