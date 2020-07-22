Motorcyclist suffers broken collar bone in crash on Monroe and Cora

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a broken collar bone following a crash on N. Monroe St. and W. Cora Ave Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Monroe before the hill up to the Garland District.

According to first responders on scene, a series of cars abruptly stopped for a pedestrian and the motorcyclist could not stop in time, then flipped over the handlebars.

Emergency vehicles have responded to the scene.

