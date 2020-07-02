Cyclist hit by suspected DUI driver on SR 206 has died

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The cyclist hit by a suspected DUI driver on State Route 206 last week has died.

The Washington State Patrol said Kerry R. Wiltzius was hit from behind by a driver early in the morning on June 26.

Troopers said the driver, identified as Jonathan D. Ryser of Coeur d’Alene, was driving under the influence and failed to yield to Wiltzius.

Wiltzius was taken to Sacred Heart by air ambulance, where she passed away from her injuries. Ryser was not injured.

Ryser has been charged with vehicular assault.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.