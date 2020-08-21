CVSD gives families an extension to choose how their student will learn this fall

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Central Valley School District has given families a two-day extension to choose how they want their children to learn this fall.

Parents were originally supposed to tell the district their plans by the end of Friday, but that has been extended to Sunday night.

Families have to pick between several different options of virtual learning; returning to school when possible or staying online for the entire school year.

CVSD families should have received several emails to make their choice. The first day of school is September 9.

RELATED: LIST: School districts determine back to school plans

READ: Central Valley School District to begin school year with full-time distance learning

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.