Custodians at Spokane Public Schools focus on high-touch areas, keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cleaning up before and after school has always been a part of the job.

But for these custodians, a few things have changed.

Masks are worn constantly and they are staying busy, cleaning multiple times throughout the day.

But above all, it’s about keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19.

Custodial Maintenance Supervisor, Justin East, says instead of just going from room to room, it’s now specific spots that need attention.

From sinks to desks to doorknobs, custodians do this high-touch cleaning twice a day.

A few times a week, custodians will use Clorox 360, a fogger that’s been specifically brought in to help fight the spread of the virus.

Cleaning an average classroom takes about five to 10 minutes.

Clorox 360 is used a few times a week, but especially if there is a COVID-19 outbreak or exposure in one of the schools.

