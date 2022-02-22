Curbside yard waste pickup resumes in Spokane February 28

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Curbside yard waste pick up will resume in Spokane on February 28.

Yard waste carts are collected on the same day as garbage cans and the service runs from March through November.

The 96-gallon green carts can be filled with all types of yard waste, food scraps and food-soiled paper products.

Acceptable items are listed below:

Yard waste:

Grass, leaves, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, vines, thatch, plant trimmings and small branches three inches in diameter or smaller.

Food scraps:

Meat, poultry, fish, beans, dairy products, fruit, vegetables, breads, grains, pasta, eggshells, nutshells, coffee grounds, tea bags and leftovers.

Paper items:

Greasy pizza boxes, coffee filters, paper towels, paper napkins, uncoated paper plates and cups, paper egg and berry cartons and paper grocery bags with food scraps.

Materials are composted at a local facility after being picked up.

If you have are looking to sign up for yard waste pickup, you can call 311 to do so.

