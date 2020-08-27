Curbside vaccination clinic to be held at Mead High School on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District will hold a curbside vaccination clinic for children who need their routine immunizations.
The clinic comes as fewer parents are taking their children in for vaccinations and check-ups. Health officials say this is a result of the pandemic and add that it is happening both locally and across the country.
The clinic will be held Tuesday, September 1 at Mead High School from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Parents must make areservation online. Appointments are scheduled in three minute increments, but services may take longer. Parents who have multiple children should try to schedule them in back-to-back-appointments.
