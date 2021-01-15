Culp campaign withdaws lawsuit alleging voter fraud

KING CO., Wash. — The campaign for former gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has withdrawn its lawsuit against Secretary of State Kim Wyman and several county auditors alleging voter fraud in the November 2020 election.

In the months after his loss to incumbent Jay Inslee, Culp has alleged that the state sent 10,000 ballots to the deceased and did not run failed ID Act software on their database, though Wyman has mainted he did not provide evidence of such claims.

Court records show the case has been dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought back to court.

The announcement that the campaign was dropping the lawsuit comes after the Attorney General’s Office sent an email explaining their intent to file a motion on behalf of Wyman.

“At this time, we intend to file a motion for sanctions under Civil Rule 11 unless you file a motion to voluntarily dismiss the complaint with prejudice by noon on Friday. The complaint warrants Rule 11 sanctions because it is legally and factually baseless and was filed with the improper purpose of undermining confidence in a free and fair election,” the email reads.

The AG’s Office said the Culp Campaign’s claims were factually baseless.

“For example, counties have contacted individuals the Campaign identified as deceased and found either that the voter died after voting, or that the voter was, in fact, alive. In many instances, the alleged discrepancies cited by your declarant Mr. Schow reflect trivial variations in the voter’s address, for example listing an address as ‘N’ instead of ‘North,'” the AG’s office said.

Additionally, the AG’s Office said Wyman invited Culp to bring concerns to her for investigation, but he refused. The email states that county auditors also asked to be provided evidence, to which the Culp Campaign also refused.

“This was a publicity stunt and fundraising tool masquerading as a legal claim,” said AG Bob Ferguson.

Culp’s lawyer, Stephen Pidgeon, gave the following statement to 4 News Now:

“The Culp campaign on my advice has decide to pursue a political solution instead of a judicial solution. We relied on information that was provided by whistleblowers and other experts to reach our conclusions as required by relevant authorities. The state has raised the argument that the Secretary of State owes no duty to the Culp campaign and therefore the campaign is without standing. While we disagree with this conclusion, we see little chance of a receiving a judicial decision in our favor. This has all been explained in a recent video discussion. We believe strongly that the election process in Washington requires reform so that the disenfranchised can regain confidence in the election system. Given the current circumstances, we do not believe a judicial remedy is available.”

Earlier this month, Culp and his campaign manager Christopher Gergen announced they have launched a new political action committee called the “New Patriot PAC.”

