Cruising into a weekend of 80s in the forecast -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — More sunshine to come this afternoon. We’re waiting on some of that cloud cover to burn off during this last part of the morning. Happy Friday, by the way! We’ve made it to the end of the work week. The weekend is looking pleasant.

Wind speeds will pick up this afternoon and evening. Up to 25 mph wind gusts this afternoon and up to 30 mph gusts tonight.

HEAT SAFETY:

Drink water, stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)

NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time

Check on elderly neighbors

Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws

Make sure pets have plenty of water

If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon

Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions

Tomorrow, we will drop almost ten degrees in Spokane to the low 80s. A much more comfortable weekend than last weekend when temperatures were in the upper 90s and low 100s.

We cruise in the 80s over the next week. Average high this time of year in Spokane is 82 degrees.

Conditions look to be mainly dry, as of today. Enjoy!