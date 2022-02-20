Cruise lines to continue following CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on escaping from the pandemic on a cruise ship, just know that the same COVID-19 protocols on land will apply at sea.

The biggest cruise companies in the U.S. say they will continue following the COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cruise lines like Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and others don’t want to risk another outbreak. Most companies are requiring over 95-percent of staff and passengers to be vaccinated to come aboard.

CDC created the “COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships” to help mitigate the spread of the virus overseas. They made a cruise ship status dashboard that includes a color status based on case rates for each cruise ship.

A majority of the ships are currently listed as orange, which means the number of COVID-19 cases onboard met the threshold for CDC investigation. There are a total of 30 green cruise ships that have no reported cases of COVID-19.

Ships labelled in gray means they have opted out of the COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships. Luckily, there are no gray cruise lines in operation.

With the omicron surge behind most of the world now, cruise ship companies are looking to bounce back while still protecting their passengers.

READ: First COVID-19 cases in Spokane was two years ago today