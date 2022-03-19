Cruise around Riverfront Park with pedal karts this spring!

by Will Wixey

Credit: Riverfront Park Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking for some family fun in downtown Spokane this weekend, then head down to Riverfront Park for pedal kart rentals!

With the Numerica Skate Ribbon closed for now, spring and summer activities are just beginning! Pedal Karts are now available for rent at the Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide building.

There are a total of four single-seat and two double-seat pedal karts ready to rent. The activity is for children ages five and up, and helmets are required. Helmets are free to check-out at the Numerica Skate Ribbon & SkyRide building.

Pedal Kart rentals are available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. 30-minute rentals cost $7.95 and hour-long rentals cost $11.95.

Find more information on the attraction here.

Pedal Karts are now available to rent at the Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide building on Saturdays & Sundays from 11am-6pm.

30 minute rental: $7.95

1 hour rental: $11.95 pic.twitter.com/6iIQq9taJS — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) March 14, 2022

READ: Spokane Parks and Rec spring activity guide now available online

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.