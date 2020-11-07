Crowds gather in Spokane to celebrate Biden, Harris win

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crowds gathered in Spokane to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ historic election victory on Saturday.

Supporters of Biden and Harris met at the Manito Kickball Field to address race and discrimination, among other societal issues.

A group of Biden/Harris supporters have gathered at the Manito Kickball field to celebrate the apparent victory. Many of the speakers have been stressing about race in America pic.twitter.com/cJJyrMXmXS — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) November 7, 2020

It was Pennsylvania that pushed Biden over the necessary 270 electoral vote mark on Saturday, CNN and the Associated Press projected. Biden broke the record for most votes ever received by a presidential candidate on Wednesday, when he surpassed Obama’s record with more than 70 million.

Shortly after the news, former President Barack Obama and other leaders released statements to congratulate the two.

