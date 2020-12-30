Crowded conditions, full parking lots at Mt. Spokane State Park may force intermittent closures

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Beautiful view from Mt. Spokane Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Parks said they may be forced to implement intermittent closures at Mt. Spokane State Park this season.

This comes as the park has seen crowded conditions and full, chaotic parking lots in recent weeks. As the pandemic continues to plague the community, Washington State Parks officials say they are doing what they can to make sure people are recreating while keeping COVID protocols in mind.

“We know this is a difficult time, as more and more people turn to the outdoors for entertainment, family time, holiday joy, exercise, mental health breaks and more. But COVID-19 has not stopped raging, hospitals continue to struggle with capacity and we are concerned for the health of our staff and visitors,” a release stated.

Everyone planning to visit Mount Spokane is urged to call the park at 509-238-4658 for update and check the park’s web page for alerts.

Visitors are encouraged to have a Plan B in the case lots are full.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.