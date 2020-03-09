Critics of comprehensive sex ed bill to protest at Washington state Capitol

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A group publicly opposed to Washington’s new sexual education bill will protest on the Capitol steps on Wednesday.

The group, which calls itself the “Informed Parents of Washington,” says it is a coalition of parents dedicated to fighting comprehensive sexual education.

RELATED: Parents respond to proposed changest to sex ed curriculum in Washington schools

The group is opposed to SB 5395, which would require public schools to have a comprehensive sex ed curriculum from kindergarten through 12th grade. Lawmakers say the goal is to provide kids with as many resources and as much information as possible, early on.

The bill has passed the House and the Senate and now goes to Governor Jay Inslee’s desk. Informed Parents of Washington wants the governor to veto the bill.

The group uses images on its Facebook page from books it claims “could be” used in the state curriculum if the bill is passed. The group also warns of “pornographic images shown to kids.”

However, the bill does not include recommendations for books. The list of instruction materials used by Informed Parents of Washington is neither approved, nor endorsed by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The group will protest the bill Wednesday at noon with radio host and Conservative activist Jason Mattera as a guest speaker.

RELATED: Washington lawmakers pass comprehensive sex ed bill

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.