Crisis standards of care deactivated for all Idaho hospitals excluding those in North Idaho

by Olivia Roberts

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has deactivated crisis standards of care for all parts of the state except North Idaho.

According to the Department of Health, the number of COVID-19 patients remains high and continues to stress healthcare systems. However, the surge is no longer exceeding healthcare resources — except in North Idaho.

Crisis standards of care were activated in North Idaho in September because of the number of COVID-19 patients that needed to be hospitalized.

Idaho’s Crisis Standards of Care Activation Advisory Committee met last week and determined that, except for the Panhandle Health District, healthcare systems had moved back to contingency operations.

The committee recommended crisis standards of care be deactivated in all regions except for the Panhandle Health District, where case numbers and hospitalizations remain much higher than normal.

Crisis standards of care remains in effect in the Panhandle Health District, which includes Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah and Shoshone counties.

For more information about crisis standards of care, visit the DHW website.

