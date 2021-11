Crews working to repair water main break in downtown Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — City crews are working to repair a water main break in downtown Spokane.

According to the City of Spokane, the break is located at Sprague and Howard.

Crews have responded to a water main break at Sprague and Howard downtown. Expect traffic restrictions. #SpokaneStreets — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) November 12, 2021

Drivers should expect traffic restrictions in that area.

It is not known when repairs will be finished.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.