Crews working to recover body from Spokane River

by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire crews are working to recover a body from the Spokane River.

Crews are spread out along the river, with operations being dispatched out of the Sans Souci Mobile Home Park.

A fire official confirmed the victim was a female, but did not say how she was.

Incident: 2022011846 – Marine Rescue – Full Response Location: W Clarke Ave and W Riverside Ave — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) February 10, 2022

