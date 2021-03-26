Body recovered from Spokane River near TJ Meenach park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities recovered a body from the Spokane River near TJ Meenach park on Friday evening.
Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said someone saw the body near the Downriver Disc Golf Course and reported it to authorities.
Gregory said it is likely the body has been there for awhile, though an exact amount of time was not known.
Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.
