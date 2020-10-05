Crews investigating house fire near Pasadena Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews are investigating what caused a house fire north of Pasadena Park.

The fire was reported north of Millwood on Woodland Park Drive around 3:00 a.m. Monday. Spokane County Fire District 9 firefighters said the fire started on the back side of the home.

According to firefighters, there were three residents inside the home at the time the fire was reported. However, none of those people suffered any injuries and the house is not a total loss.

Now that we have some sunrise, you can see the damage on the roof. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/PtdOIYRHaF — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 5, 2020

Several agencies are responding including Spokane County Fire District 9 and Spokane Valley Fire.

This is a developing story.

