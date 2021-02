Crews working to knock down house fire in Latah Valley, no injuries reported

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 3 firefighters are working to knock down a house fire in Latah Valley.

The house is located on S. Oak Rd.

Chief Dustin Flock said a single resident got out safely, and no injuries have been reported.

The entire structure is fully engulfed in flames.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.