Crews work to restore power after weekend storms

by Associated Press

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

SEATTLE (AP) — Utility crews worked Sunday to restore power to thousands of customers in northwest Washington state after weekend storms downed trees and left large areas with no electricity.

Puget Sound Energy said it hoped to restore power in several counties in the Seattle area by Sunday evening.

At its height, the storm that rolled through Friday night left more than 114,000 of the utility’s customers without power, KIRO-TV reported. South King County was among the hardest hit areas.

More thunderstorms were forecast in the area for Sunday.

