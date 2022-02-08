Crews rescue man, woman from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department says a man and woman were rescued from the river Monday night.

Investigators said they got a call from a man who said he was “stuck” in the Spokane River near the TJ Meenoch Bridge. When crews tried to call him back they said he didn’t answer.

The two started a fire on an island to help rescuers find them, police said.

Crews found the man and a woman and brought them to safety. They were cold and wet but are going to be okay.

