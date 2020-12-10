Crews work to knock down house fire in Spokane Valley

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire on S. Nina Cr. near Dishman Mica Rd. in Spokane Valley.

Spokane and Spokane Valley Fire crews arrived on the scene around 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Fire crews got to the scene just before 6am. The fire was seen as far as the Dishman area and flames were shooting out of all four windows at the the front of the home. No residents were on scene at the time. They believe two or three people live here. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/SXfA6IYMZ1 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 10, 2020

Firefighters said the flames could be seen as far as the Dishman area, and flames were shooting out of all four windows at the the front of the home.

No residents were on scene at the time. They believe two or three people live at the home.

