Crews work to knock down house fire in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire on S. Nina Cr. near Dishman Mica Rd. in Spokane Valley.
Spokane and Spokane Valley Fire crews arrived on the scene around 6:00 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters said the flames could be seen as far as the Dishman area, and flames were shooting out of all four windows at the the front of the home.
No residents were on scene at the time. They believe two or three people live at the home.
4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.
