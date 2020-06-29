Crews searching for man last seen near Fernan Saddle

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho.– The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who may have disappeared in the Fernan Saddle area.

Joel Brown’s vehicle was last seen on FSR 499, near Fernan Saddle, on Friday. He did not show up for work the next day.

Deputies began searching for Brown Sunday, but had to postpone the search due to the incoming storm and threat of lighting strikes in the mountains. They’re expected to resume Monday morning with help from the Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit and possibly air assets, according to a press release.

The press release did not say what Brown may be wearing. He’s 37-years-old with brown hair. The sheriff’s office did not list his height or weight.

If anyone has seen or heard from Brown, they are asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

