Crews search for woman, boy after vehicle plunges into river

by Associated Press

FALL CITY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say rescue crews were searching for a woman and an 8-year-old boy after their vehicle plunged into the Snoqualmie River near Fall City early Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Carnation man, and an 8-month-old child survived the accident. The driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The state patrol, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the Fall City Fire Department and Eastside Fire & Rescue were participating in the search, which began after the vehicle went into the river at about 2 a.m. Sunday, Eastside Fire & Rescue said in a tweet.

State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle while attempting to make a turn in slippery conditions. The vehicle slid off a road and rolled into the river, Johnson said.

Additional details on the accident weren’t immediately available.

