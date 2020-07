Crews responding to reports of brush fire on Meadows Road in Mica

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Crews are responding to reports of a brush fire on Meadows Road in Mica on Saturday.

Spokane County Fire District 8 is asking people to avoid the area.

https://twitter.com/spokaneco8_3711/status/1287153432852275200

This is a developing story.

