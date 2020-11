Crews responding to crash involving logging truck, train on US 95 near Samuels Road

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are responding to a crash on US 95 at Samuels Road, north of Sandpoint.

According to police, a logging truck and train crashed on US 95 Tuesday morning.

Update on the crash on US95 at Samuels Road, north of Sandpoint. One lane is open at this time with alternating traffic. Expect delays. @ISPRCCN @ISPHeadquarters — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) November 3, 2020

Idaho State Police is currently responding to a logging truck versus a train crash on US95 at Samuels Road, approximately milepost 486. All lanes are blocked at this time, please avoid the area. @ISPRCCN @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/ecf6WPnBKa — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) November 3, 2020

One lane has reopened. Drivers should expect traffic delays.

