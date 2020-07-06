Large brush fire burning in Saddle Mountains, no evacuations at this time

Erin Robinson

MATTAWA, Wash. — Crews are responding to a large brush fire in the Saddle Mountains, just east of Mattawa.

No evacuations have been requested at this time.

The fire is estimated to be burning anywhere between 300 and 600 acres. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is in steep terrain shrub-steppe.

Fire units from Grant County Fire District 8, Royal Slope, Hanford, Franklin County, Ephrata and Quincy are responding. Federal and air resources have also been dispatched to the area.

People are asked to stay away from the area and keep drones on the ground, as it blocks access for firefighters.

This is a developing story.

