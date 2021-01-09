Crews responding to helicopter crash near Winthrop ice rink

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

WINTHROP, Wash. — Law enforcement officers are responding to a helicopter crash near the ice rink in Winthrop on Saturday.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Winthrop Marshall’s Office are at the scene and have reported minor injuries stemming from the crash. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.