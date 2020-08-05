Crews responding to fire south of Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire south of Loon Lake.

According to Stevens County Fire District No. 1, the fire is burning in the woods near the Hidden Valley Dome Lane area off of Highway 231, south of Springdale.

Air support has been dispatched and will be using Loon Lake to refill their water tanks.

This is a developing story.

