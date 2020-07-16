Crews responding to fire burning one acre just south of Spokane

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews are responding to a fire burning roughly one acre just south of Spokane on Thursday.

The Sherman Fire is burning near the intersection of Sherman Road and W. Smythe Road.

Crews with the Department of Natrual Resources and Spokane Fire District 3 are attacking it from the ground and the sky.

According to the DNR, the fire is threatening at least one structure.

This is a developing story.

