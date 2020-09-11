Man saves community cat ‘Charlie’ from burning Spokane Valley apartment building

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Crews responded to a fire at a Spokane Valley apartment complex on Thursday.

The fire was reported at a complex on 2300 N Wilbur Road.

Roughly 50 people were evacuated from the building, where a witness tells 4 News Now they heard screaming and an explosion.

There were no reported injuries, but crews say 12 apartment units were damaged from the flames.

One man told 4 News Now he ran up to the third floor and busted down a door to make sure there was no one inside. The apartment was empty, the man said, but he was able to grab the community cat, known to residents as “Charlie.”

Charlie was administered oxygen and is expected to be alright.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to help those left without a place to stay.

This cat needed some oxygen 💕 pic.twitter.com/xSCJAFwqJK — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) September 11, 2020

