Crews responding to fire at empty Valleyford home

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

VALLEYFORD, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters are responding to a house fire in Valleyford on Thursday.

The landowner called to report the fire, located at 12702 E. Connor Rd, and told firefighters the house is vacant.

Due to limited water supply from lack of hydrants in the area and because the house was empty, firefighters fought from outside the building.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

12/3/20 312p @SCFD8 @SpokaneValleyFD @SpokaneValleyFF & Fire District 11 on scene together of a working fire in an vacant home Firefighters are in #defensive mode due water supply & building contents pic.twitter.com/tGZrVbsZfX — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) December 3, 2020

