Crews responding to fire at empty Valleyford home
VALLEYFORD, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters are responding to a house fire in Valleyford on Thursday.
The landowner called to report the fire, located at 12702 E. Connor Rd, and told firefighters the house is vacant.
Due to limited water supply from lack of hydrants in the area and because the house was empty, firefighters fought from outside the building.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
