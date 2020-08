Crews responding to field fire reported near Hawkstone Loop in Liberty Lake

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

LIBERTY LAKE– Crews are responding to reports of a field fire in Liberty Lake.

The flames were reported in a field near Hawkstone Loop.

People are asked to avoid the area.

8-1-2020 9:22am Firefighters are en route to a reported field on fire in Hawkstone Loop in Liberty Lake. Please avoid the area. @SCFD8 @SpokaneValleyFF @kxly4news @KREM2 @KHQLocalNews — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) August 1, 2020

This is a developing story.

