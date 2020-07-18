Man hospitalized in rollover crash on I-90 westbound near Medical Lake

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A man who troopers say rolled his car roughly 30 yards near Medical Lake was taken by Life Flight to the hospital on Saturday.

The crash happened on I-90 westbound near mile post 266. One lane going westbound is still closed while emergency personnel respond.

According to Washington State Patrol, the man’s car drifted on the dirt, hitting a rock wall on the side of the road and rolling 30 yards.

Drivers can expect a portion of the road to remain closed for at least another hour while the investigation continues.

