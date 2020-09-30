Crews respond to Sunset Hill apartment fire, 7 displaced
SPOKANE, Wash. — Seven residents at Sunset Hill Apartments were displaced in a fire early Wednesday.
That fire started around 2:00 a.m. at West 7th and Sunset Boulevard.
According to fire officials, it damaged a few units of the complex.
No injuries were reported in the flames.
Fire investigators will wait for daylight to try to determine a cause
