Crews respond to fire at Inland Empire Paper Company

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MILLWOOD, Wash. — Crews responded to a fire at the Inland Empire Paper Company in Millwood on Wednesday night.

No sprinklers were activated when the fire sparked, so around four to five company employees attempted to fight the flames until Spokane firefighters arrived. Before those crews could knock down the fire, employees shut down the facility’s surrounding high-voltage electrical equipment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say it first sparked in a control room in the facility’s basement.

A fire started inside a control room at the Inland Empire Paper Mill. I’m told 4-5 employees started fighting the fire when it started, but there weren’t any sprinklers activated. The cause isn’t known at this time pic.twitter.com/0tTYswE2YQ — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) December 3, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.