Crews rescue two dogs, cat from Spokane Valley house fire

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Crews knocked down a fire at a Spokane Valley home on Friday night.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department says neighbors called to report the flames coming from the chimney-side of the house at 7100 E. 8th Ave in the Valley. They knocked on the door, but no one was home.

Spokane Valley Fire crews arrived at the home and upgraded it to a working fire, calling in for additional help.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and save the family’s two dogs and cat from the home. The fire department says no one was hurt in the process.

An investigation revealed a faulty chimney was to blame for the fire. The Spokane Valley Fire Department says you should make sure your chimney, wood stove, and fireplaces are cleaned and inspected once a year.

