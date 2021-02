Crews repairing water leak at Post and Carlisle

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Th Spokane Water Department is repairing a leak at the intersection of Post Street and Carlisle Avenue in the Emerson Garfield Neighborhood.

A traffic revision is in place on Carlisle, but north and southbound traffic remains open.

Crews expect to have work finished before the evening commute.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.