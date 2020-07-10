Crews repairing 3-by-5 foot hole on Vantage Bridge, expect delays through the weekend

Credit: WSDOT

VANTAGE, Wash. — Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation are working to repair a three by five-foot hole on the Vantage Bridge.

The hole is in the right eastbound lane of the bridge deck. Crews have already began repair work, but the lane is expected to be closed through Sunday morning as the concrete needs to cure.

The hole is in the area where a pavement repair project is underway and the specific spot was set to be repaved later this summer.

WSDOT is expecting significant traffic delays, so people are asked to avoid the area and travel earlier or later in the day. Drivers should slow down and be aware of road crews working on the fix.

