Crews remove body of final plane crash victim, portion of Cessna from Lake Coeur d’Alene

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The body of the last remaining victim from Sunday’s plane crash was removed from the bottom of Lake Coeur d’Alene on Thursday, as well as a portion of the Cessna, the Kootnenai County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Kootenai County Sonar Team found the two remaining plane crash victims Wednsday night, but were only able to recover one body. The second victim was found in the Cessna and unable to be removed.

Crews were able to raise the plane in order to retrieve the victim’s body on Thursday, as well as the Cessna’s fuselage. They are still working to remove the rest of the wrecked planes from the bottom of the lake.

The Kootenai County Coroner’s Office is still working to identify the two remaining bodies.

The portion of the crash site will remain closed to boaters while crews work to remove the rest of the damage.

RELATED: Family remembers final moments with Coeur d’Alene plane crash victims

RELATED: Divers search for missing Idaho plane crash victims, Cessna

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.