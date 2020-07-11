Crews pull majority of seaplane from bottom of Lake Coeur d’Alene

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Crews managed to pull the majority of the second plane involved in a crash over Lake Coeur d’Alene from the water on Friday.

Most of the seaplane was removed from the bottom of the lake, though dive teams are still working to retrieve its pontoons, as well as the wings of the Cessna, according to a release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

The planes were flying over the lake last Sunday when they collided, killing a total of eight people.

Crews removed the final victim’s body from the lake on Thursday, as well as the Cessna’s fuselage.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Sonar Team will continue to search for the remaining debris. A portion of the lake, including Loffs Bay Boat Launch and docks, will remain closed while the search continues.

READ: Crews remove body of final plane crash victim, portion of Cessna from Lake Coeur d’Alene

RELATED: Family remembers final moments with Coeur d’Alene plane crash victims

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.