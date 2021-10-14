Crews plow snow for the first time on Sherman Pass

by Matthew Kincanon

Snow falls on Sherman Pass Credit: WSDOT

FERRY CO., Wash. — Crews plowed snow Wednesday for the first time this season in northern Washington.

Washington State Department of Transportation said crews plowed through around two inches of snow on Sherman Pass and SR-20.

Snow, snow, snow! Crews were plowing for the first time yesterday on Sherman Pass/SR 20! They received roughly 2" of new snow on Wednesday. Looks like temperatures will warm up the rest of the week, but make sure your vehicle is winter-ready by heading to https://t.co/Eob2Prui67 pic.twitter.com/OOzKuam1kB — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 14, 2021

A colder and snowier winter has been predicted for the Inland Northwest. It’s known as La Niña and it’s developed in the East Pacific Ocean.

While not every La Niña winter is colder or snowier than average in the region, an average La Niña winter over the last 70 years has dropped 20 percent more snowfall compared to years without La Niña.

4 News Now also analyzed snowfall data when two La Niña winters happened back-to-back. In six out of ten cases, the second winter was snowier than the first.

Even though temperatures will warm up during the week, WSDOT encouraged people to make sure their cars are ready for it.

