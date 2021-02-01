Crews on scene of water main break near Rocket Market, roads blocked at 43rd and Hatch

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews are working to repair a water main break near Rocket Market on Spokane’s South Hill.

Roads are blocked starting at 43rd and Hatch, meaning drivers that typically commute through the area should find a different route.

Water crews are on scene at a water main break at 43rd & Hatch Road. The break occurred in a 1939 six-inch cast-iron main. Traffic is being detoured around that intersection. Several homes around the intersection are without water while repair work proceeds. #SpokaneStreets — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) February 1, 2021

In a tweet, the City of Spokane said the break occurred in a 1939 six-inch cast-iron main and several homes in the area will be without water until it is repaired.

This is a developing story.