Crews on scene of water main break near Rocket Market, roads blocked at 43rd and Hatch

Erin Robinson
Posted:
Updated:
by Erin Robinson
water main break near Rocket Market
Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews are working to repair a water main break near Rocket Market on Spokane’s South Hill.

Roads are blocked starting at 43rd and Hatch, meaning drivers that typically commute through the area should find a different route.

In a tweet, the City of Spokane said the break occurred in a 1939 six-inch cast-iron main and several homes in the area will be without water until it is repaired.

water main break near Rocket Market

This is a developing story. 

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

[gs-fb-comments]