Crews on scene of water main break near Rocket Market, roads blocked at 43rd and Hatch
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews are working to repair a water main break near Rocket Market on Spokane’s South Hill.
Roads are blocked starting at 43rd and Hatch, meaning drivers that typically commute through the area should find a different route.
In a tweet, the City of Spokane said the break occurred in a 1939 six-inch cast-iron main and several homes in the area will be without water until it is repaired.
This is a developing story.
