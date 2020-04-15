Crews put out fire at Cruz Custom Boots in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews responded to a fire at Cruz Custom Boots in downtown Spokane Wednesday afternoon.

Several trucks responded and smoke could be seen from the outside of the building near the corner of Main and Browne.

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the call first came in at 12:05 p.m. Heavy smoke and fire was seen from the back of the building, and people were evacuating as fire crews arrived.

Schaeffer said heavy smoke was found on the commercial side of the building, but the fire originated in an apartment on the back side of the building before spreading to the attic of the shop.

#BREAKING: Spokane Fire is responding to a fire at Cruz Custom Boots near Browne and Main

No one was injured and the fire has been put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

