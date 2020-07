Crews mop up house fire near A.M. Cannon Park, one person evacuated

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews knocked down a house fire on W Indiana and N Cannon early Thursday morning.

According to the Spokane Fire Department, one woman was evacuated from the house.

The fire was reported just before 4:00 a.m. and spread to the attic.

Firefighters were able to respond quickly and no one was injured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.